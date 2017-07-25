Sheffield man in court for allegedly making threats to numerous people

A man is due in court for allegedly making threats to kill and sending malicious communications to numerous people in Sheffield.

Stewart Samuel Drabble, aged 58, of Pitsmoor Road, Pitsmoor, is charged with two counts of each offence in relation to alleged threats and abusive communications made towards a number of people in the Pitsmoor area over the last month.

Drabble is also charged with one count of stalking.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.