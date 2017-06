A man has been charged after a large amount of cannabis was discovered by firefighters tackling a house blaze.

Anthony Cunningham, aged 32, of Totley Brook Road, Totley Rise, was charged with cannabis production and appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

He was released on bail to appear at Sheffield Crown Court at a later date.

The charge relates to a reported house fire at a property on January 23, during which firefighters discovered a substantial amount of cannabis.