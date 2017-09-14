Sheffield man aims to become next Paul Hollywood after graduating from 'Hogwarts for bakers'

A Sheffield baker is rising to the top after graduating from one of the country's top cookery schools.

Former printer Robbie Livingstone has set his sights on becoming the next Paul Hollywood after graduating from The School of Artisan Food in Nottinghamshire.

Robbie Livingstone is set to become an artisan baker.

He is among a crop of graduates from the UK’s Leading School for Bakers - dubbed Hogwarts for bakers - and will be leading the drive for an increase in artisan bread in Britain.

Robbie, 36, took up the diploma after being made redundant and finding himself at a crossroads.

Having always dreamt of opening his own cafe, he is now on his way to creating his own line of baked goods to sell at farmers’ markets and credits the course for giving him the foundations to set up his own business.

He said: "My tutor taught us how to be thinking bakers.

"He always said that if you understand the science behind baking and the processes, then you are able to fix any problems. It really gave me massive inspiration and unlocked my creativity. As someone who hasn’t been in education for 18 years, this was a big breakthrough for me.”

Robbie and other rising stars of the baking world will be taking the baking and business skills learnt on the UK’s only FDQ-accredited Advanced Diploma in Baking to set up their own micro-bakeries.

Several of the graduates from the 10-month diploma completed in July this year are already well on the way to realising their dream of running their own artisan food business.

The Advanced Diploma in Baking teaches the skills so highly prized by many of the country’s leading chefs, restaurants and food businesses.

Featuring tuition from experts such as Wayne Caddy, Mickael Jahan and Graham and Rose Dunton, the 10-month, full-time course includes the opportunity to explore setting up an artisan business and is equivalent to Foundation Degree Level.

Accommodation is available for all the diploma students. To learn more visit www.schoolofartisanfood.org or call 01909 532171.

.