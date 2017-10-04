Sheffield man, 22, to stand trial for possessing offensive weapon and drugs charge

A 22-year-old Sheffield man is due to stand trial for a string of charges including possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Aaron Divers, 22, of Nottingham Street, Burngreave, Sheffield appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday charged with the following offences: possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence; driving a motor vehicle dangerously; possessing an offensive weapon in a public place; possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, namely cannabis; common assault and affray.

Divers entered not guilty pleas to all of the charges, and is now due to stand trial on January 17, 2018.

He was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.