Sheffield Lord Mayor’s dinner raises £700 for youth charity

Lord Mayor, Denise Fox, hosted her first charity dinner ‘The Lord Mayor’s Dinner’ at Sheffield College’s restaurant The Silver Plate.

Local youth charity Sheffield Futures were proud to be the chosen charity for the event, which was attended by guests from Irwin Mitchell, Henry Boot, University of Sheffield, Pet-Xi, Sheffield City Councillors and more. The dinner raised a fantastic £700 to support Sheffield Futures to help young people to achieve their full potential.

The five-course meal at The Silver Plate Restaurant was cooked and served by students at Sheffield City College and the guests were full of praise for the food and professional service. Peter Bacon, Senior Relationship Manager at the Royal Bank of Scotland said: “It was a great event with superb food and the college students did themselves proud.”

BBC Radio Sheffield’s morning show host, Paulette Edwards, joined the Lord Mayor and Sheffield Futures Operation’s Manager, Lynne Hilson to speak at the dinner.

Laurence Gavin, Partner at Irwin Mitchell, said: “We all enjoyed the dinner immensely and we are delighted to be working closely with an organisation which does so much for young people in Sheffield.”

Attendees made pledges to help Sheffield Futures; with some offering time to give careers advice or to encourage young people in to a career they had not considered and others pledged to become an Ambassador for the youth charity.

Guests were wowed by local magician, and the President of Sheffield Magic Circle, Andy Taylor, who made playing cards move on their own, 20 pence coins bend, and diamond rings disappear and then reappear in the centre of a kiwi fruit!

Lord Mayor Denise Fox said: “I hope that Sheffield Futures can continue getting funding to do the things that they are good at like prevention and engagement and being out there with the young people. Visiting a couple of the Sheffield Futures youth clubs opened my eyes because there were over 100 people there. The fact that so many young people had somewhere to go meant a lot to me because it means they’re not out on the streets being exposed to risks.I do think children are our future and we need to get it right.”

The Lord Mayor’s Dinner was kindly sponsored by Irwin Mitchell in support of Sheffield Futures.