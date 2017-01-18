Sheffield is named as UK's friendliest city

Sheffield has been named as Britain's friendliest city in a new survey.

The city beat off the likes of Norwich, Birmingham and Nottingham to claim top spot in the study, organised by the Co-op.

The study found that Steel City folk are the tops when it comes to lending a helping hand with neighbours.

However, the esearch found that one in four people over the age of 45 does not have a neighbour they can call on for a favour or help.

A survey of 2,000 adults found that a parcel delivery is now the main reason someone calls on the person living next door to ask a favour.

Sheffield was said to be the most neighbourly city, followed by Norwich,Nottingham, Edinburgh and Birmingham.

Co-op Rufus Olins said: "Having neighbours that you can turn to, whether that's to take in a parcel, borrow some milk or just for a chat, is so important.

"We all want to feel part of a community and know that someone is there to help a hand.

"This research shows that we have much to do to improve our neighbourly spirit and foster that sense of community."