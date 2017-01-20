Sheffield Half Marathon blog: Share your stories

For many of us the New Year brings a renewed sense of optimism, cue a long list of resolutions all aimed at helping you to become a better human being.

Whether its quitting smoking, losing weight, or simply being happier, many of us will be starting 2017 with a series of goals. Achieving them of course is another thing.

Last year's Sheffield Half Marathon.

Something that always pops up on my 'To do' list is the Sheffield Half Marathon. Given that more than 7000 people took part last year, I'm guessing that it made many other people's lists too.

This year's 13.1 mile race on Sunday, April 9, will be my sixth in a row. The difference this year is that I will be bringing you weekly updates on how well - or not so well- my training is going. And please feel free to share your stories too.

While I'm proud of my five medals, please don't assume I'm some sort of ultra runner. I'm not. Really not.

When it comes to running I'm the epitomie of average. Of the several thousands runners who take part each year I finish around the 3500th mark in a time of around two hours - this has been the case every year regardless of how much I train.

My problem is leaving it too late. After a festive season of too much beer, wine and food these dark, cold winter months aren't exactly the most inviting of conditions to pull on your running shopes and take to the streets.

Indeed the leaving it too late factor has probably bitten be again this year. The Plusnet Yorkshire Half Marathon has three training programmes for beginners, improvers and advanced - devised by former duathlon national champion Martin Yelling.

All of the training plans are for 14 weeks, meaning I should have started training on New Year's Day. That was a no go as I was suffering from a particularly sore head that day.

Let's start from mid-January then.

As with anything the more you do it, the easier it gets. And running is the same. The great thing is we are not shoft of great running routes in Sheffield. Damflask, Endcliffe Park to Forge Dam, and Hillsborough Park are particular favourites of mine.

Once you get into your stride, running has many benefits. Improved fitness and reduced stress levels are chiefly the top two advantages for me.

So as the weeks progress catch my weekly online blog every (insert day) and follow me on Twitter @JournoLeePeace using the hashtag #RunningMan Please feel free to share your stories, comments and pictures.

For more information about training visit http://www.theyorkshiremarathon.com/training/