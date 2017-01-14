Sheffield Half Marathon blog - share your stories

The Christmas decorations are down and you've emptied the fridge of turkey left overs - attention now turns to the year ahead.

For many of us the New Year brings a renewed sense of optimism, cue a long list of resolutions all aimed at helping you to become a better human being. Whether its quitting smoking, losing weight, or simply being happier, many of us will be starting 2017 with a series of goals. Achieving them of course is another thing.

One of my targets this year is to complete the Sheffield Half Marathon. Given that more than 7000 people took part last year, I'm guessing that it has made many other people's 'To do' list.

This year's 13.1 mile race on Sunday, April 9, will be my sixth in a row. The difference this year is that I will be bringing you weekly updates on how well - or not so well - my training is going. And please feel free to share your stories too.

While I'm proud of my five medals, please don't assume I'm some sort of ultra runner. I'm really not.

When it comes to running I'm the epitome of average. Of the several thousands runners who take part each year I finish around the 3500th mark in a time of around two hours - this has been the case every year regardless of how much I train.

Reporter Lee Peace.

My problem is leaving it too late. After a festive season of too much beer, wine and food these dark, cold winter months aren't exactly the most inviting of conditions to pull on your running shoes and take to the streets.

Indeed the leaving it too late factor has bitten me again this year. The Plusnet Yorkshire Half Marathon, as the event is now re-branded, has three training programmes for beginners, improvers and advanced runners - devised by former duathlon national champion Martin Yelling.

All of them are for 14 weeks, meaning I should have started training on New Year's Day. That was a no go as I was suffering from a particularly sore head that day.

Let's start from mid-January then.

The great thing is we are not short of great running routes in Sheffield. Damflask, Endcliffe Park to Forge Dam, and Hillsborough Park are particular favourites of mine.

So as the weeks progress catch my weekly online blog every Saturday and follow me on Twitter @JournoLeePeace using the hashtag #SheffieldHalfMarathon. Please feel free to share your stories, comments and pictures.