Sheffield girl completes ride inspired by granddad who died of cancer

Nook Lane Junior School pupil, Orla Cuff (11 years old), from Stannington, Sheffield, completed a 35 mile bike ride, June 2nd, to raise funds for Marie Curie.

She was inspired to take on the challenge by her late grandfather, Miles McDowell, who was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in October 2016 and sadly passed away four months later at the age of 68. He was cared for at the Belfast Marie Cure Hospice by the team of doctors and nurses.

Orla explained: “I wanted to cycle around the Peak District and an area known as ‘the Strines – it’s moorland with lots of stunning reservoirs. My dad is coming to make sure I’m safe on the roads and we’re hoping to complete the journey in about 3.5 hours. Over the last few weeks I’ve been training with my club, Eastlands Velo and go out with my dad at weekends too.

Orla continued: “I think Marie Curie is a brilliant charity and the nurses really helped my granddad so I wanted to do something as a way of thanks. I’m passionate about cycling and was keen to set myself a challenge - there are lots of hills around here! I had hoped to raise £150 but loads of my friends have sponsored me and my sponsorship has all been counted in now and I have raised £510!”

Nikki Ayrton, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser, concluded: “It’s fantastic that someone as young as Orla has taken it upon herself to fundraise for Marie Curie and we’re delighted to hear that, already, she’s raised a huge amount for the Charity. We’d like to extend are thanks to Orla and her father and wish them both well on their journey.”

If you would like to sponsor Orla then please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/orla-cuff

If you would like further information about volunteering or fundraising opportunities then please contact Nikki Ayrton on 01274 386190, email nikki.ayrton@mariecurie.org.uk or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk