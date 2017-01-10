Sheffield football star Jamie Vardy and wife Rebekah welcome new baby boy

Sheffield football star Jamie Vardy and his wife Rebekah have announced the arrival of their second child.

The Premier League winner and England star took to Twitter to reveal the news.

The Leicester City ace said that the couple - who are also parents to daughter Sofia, 22-months - were "over the moon".

He also added that "mummy and baby were both doing great".

Jamie posted: "Over the moon to announce the arrival of our gorgeous little boy on Sunday evening! Mummy and baby doing great! @RebekahVardy #blessed"

Rebekah has two children - Megan, 11 and six-year-old Taylor - from previous relationships while Jamie also has a six-year-old daughter Ella with his ex.

The birth comes after Rebekah admitted that she was feeling "stressed" about having another baby after she revealed the sex of their unborn child to OK! Magazine.

Rebekah shared: “The first Vardy boy is a big deal for Jamie – it’s his first little boy.”

She said her friends were very shocked with the news as they were convinced the baby would be a girl and also admitted she might have to have a C-section.

Born in Sheffield, Vardy started his career with Stocksbridge Park Steels at 16 years old after being released by Sheffield Wednesday.

He made his way through the reserve team and into the first team in 2007 earning £30 a week at the club before beginning his incredible rise to fame.