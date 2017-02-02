Sheffield FC boss unhappy over “illegal approaches” to striker

Sheffield FC are seeking a third league win on the spin with the added bonus of going level on points with their fourth-placed visitors AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

It’s the first of three home games on the spin with leaders Shaw Lane AFC and play-off hopefuls Bedworth United looming on the horizon.

With Club just two points outside the play-off places it could be a pivotal point in the season. Manager James Colliver said: “They are three really difficult fixtures. Just because we are at home it’s not going to be any easier. We’ll take one game at a time.

“They will have a good following and carry a big threat with Nabil Shariff up front. He scored both goals when we lost 2-1 at their place (winner coming from the penalty spot in the last couple minutes.)

“We should have come away with a point. We’ve improved since then so it promises be a good game although at this stage of the season its about getting results.”

Colliver was delighted with the win over Newcastle in the last outing: “Having played them twice already we knew what to expect. We went with a team that had more physical strength and experience and we didn’t allow them to bully us. They’ve had a lot of possession but we restricted them to long range efforts while we had more clear cut chances. What also pleased me was the we kept a clean sheet. The referee was exceptional in both his decision making and talking to players which was good to see”

Manager James Colliver unhappy about back door approaches for striker Anthony Wilson.

Colliver had praise for Anthony Wilson but has been dismayed by back door approaches made for his striker. “Ant’s is a very good player who has played at a high level. He’s had a few problems with injury but he’s back playing with a smile on his face and enjoying football again. He’s done well for us in the last two games and shown what a good player he is. Obviously it’s not gone unnoticed because there has been a lot of illegal approaches for him from clubs higher up. We know its goes on but it disappoints me. It shows a lack of respect for the club he’s playing for.”

Colliver added: “He’s happy here and just wants to focus on his football and doesn’t want to go anywhere.”

Rushden arrive having lost just twice in the last 15 outings which both came last month at home against Kidsgrove then 3-2 at Romulus in their last away trip.

Meanwhile, Winger James Gregory is set to make his 200th league appearance for the club.

Stocksbridge Park Steels travel to Belper Town in a clash that sees both teams still in the running for a play-off place although its very much a game neither side can afford to lose.

Steels are 10-points adrift of the top five but with games in hand on all the teams above them. Including the Nailers who will start the game in 12th, two points better of then Chris Hilton’s side.

Belper have lost just once in the last eight league outings but five of those have ended in stalemates that has cost the host vital ground in the chase for a top five finish, while Stocksbridge have won three and drawn one of their last six but have not played since the narrow 1-0 reversal at leaders Shaw Lane AFC last month.

Meanwhile Stocksbridge have announced the signing of Richard Stirrup although the midfielder will not be available this weekend as the club awaits international clearance.

Shaw Lane should extend their unbeaten home league record to 13 games with a win against struggling Loughborough Dynamo. The visitors sit third from bottom having won just once in the last 13 league outings.

Fixtures

Premier Division: Frickley Athletic v Corby Town, Matlock Town v Halesowen Town, Stafford Rangers v Buxton.

Division One South: Belper Town v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Shaw Lane AFC v Loughborough Dynamo, Sheffield FC v AFC Rushden & Diamonds.d