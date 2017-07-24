Sheffield family prepare rock climb for Prostate Cancer UK

Andy Cockayne, 50, and his family from Sheffield are preparing to hike to the summit of the Ifach Rock in Calpe, Spain to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK and awareness of the disease.

Andy is hoping to raise over £1,000 by hiking up the 332 metre rock on Friday 28th July 2017.

Andy was inspired to take on the challenge for Prostate Cancer UK after being diagnosed in April 2016.

He said: “In April 2016 my life was rocked by the news that I had prostate cancer. After surgery and a course of radiotherapy, I feel confident that I am on the road to recovery and have decided to take on the Ifach Rock with my family for Prostate Cancer UK.

“I am really looking forward to the climb and I’m delighted to be raising awareness and money to help stop prostate cancer being a killer.”

James Beeby, Director of Fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “It’s fantastic to see that Andy has decided to undertake this challenge to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK and raise awareness of this deadly disease.

“Currently one man an hour dies from prostate cancer in the UK. That’s 11,000 men a year. Based on current trends, by 2030 prostate cancer is predicted to be the most common cancer overall. Whether you are doing a local walk or an epic challenge, you’ll be helping us push for real change, from more effective testing to better treatments.”

To sponsor Andy please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrew-cockayne