Sheffield family begin their journey of giving

A Sheffield family has given a lasting gift to the community they love.

Jonathan Hunt OBE and his family have joined together to set up an Acorn fund, which will grow over the years into a long lasting gift to South Yorkshire and create a legacy for the Hunt family.

The Jonathan Hunt Family Acorn Fund has been set up with local charity South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF). SYCF specialises in establishing funds with local businesses and philanthropists, which are distributed for the benefit of local communities.

Mr Hunt is a former Senior Partner at Wake Smith Solicitors in Sheffield and served as High Sheriff of South Yorkshire in 2007-8. Mr Hunt has a long history of supporting local charities and is the current Chairman of the South Yorkshire branch of SSAFA, which supports those in the armed forces, veterans and their families.

He also gave 10 years of leadership and support as Chairman of South Yorkshire’s Community before retiring from the position in 2014.

Jonathan Hunt said: “I was Chairman of SYCF for 10 years and during that time I donated to SYCF to help cover the costs of its vital work.

“Now, I wish to continue my support by building a named endowment, with the income supporting need in South Yorkshire for many years to come.

“Setting up an Acorn Fund appealed to us as a family because it meant we could give a meaningful amount, but over time in an affordable way.”

“I expect Acorn Funds will grow in appeal to those looking to give locally, as it is a simple and effective solution to provide long term support for our county and communities.”

Acorn funds have a target sum, which is achieved through annual donations. The fund then becomes endowed and means that grants from the fund can be given in perpetuity.

Mr Hunt continued: “My wife and I, supported by our sons have established the ‘Jonathan Hunt Family Acorn Fund’ and we are excited to witness the impact it will make in our lifetime and comforted, knowing the difference it will make during the lives of generations to come.

Mr Hunt and his family are following in the footsteps of another former SYCF Chairman Roy Darlison, who established the very first Acorn Fund with the Foundation.

James Newman OBE, Chairman of SYCF and former Chairman of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) said: “Jonathan was a dedicated and passionate Chairman.

”He gave so much to the Foundation and to South Yorkshire before retiring from the role.

“For Jonathan and family to set up an Acorn Fund, it shows that supporting local people remains as important as ever to the Hunt family.

“The choice of an Acorn Fund, which will become endowed over time also means that the Hunt family will continue to keep helping the community they love for years to come. It will be a legacy they can pass down through generations.”

SYCF is a key part of the local charity sector and in 30 years has raised and distributed over £26m, amounting to over 8,250 grant awards. In 2015-16, SYCF’s grant awards supported 1 in 10 people across South Yorkshire.