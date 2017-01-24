Sheffield dogs are among fattest and least sociable in Britain, survey reveals

Dogs in Sheffield are among the fattest in the UK, according to new research.

UK dog website, BorrowMyDoggy surveyed thousands of dog owners across a string of UK cities and found that dogs in Sheffield are among the most overweight in the country, with nearly a fifth of the city's dogs considered obese.

The study also found that Sheffield's pet pooches also scored worst in terms of socialisation, as 23% of dogs spend zero time socialising with people besides their owners.

According to leading dog charity, Dogs Trust, “If you want a happy and friendly dog that you can take anywhere and meet anyone, then early socialisation is the key.

"If a dog isn’t socialised properly, serious fear and aggression problems can develop. ”

Rikke Rosenlund, founder of BorrowMyDoggy concurred and added: “We find increasing volumes of members joining to ensure their dogs are well socialised.

"You would probably be surprised about the psychological benefits to your dog from actively trying to socialise them.

"As dog obesity rates continue to rise across the UK, exercise has never been more important to a dog’s health and well-being.

"Understandably, they are your best friend, but letting them spend time with other dogs or humans is vital to their well being and if they get more exercise, you’ll definitely have a healthier happier dog, who will love you even more.”

Newcastle ranked top of the overweight table with over 21% considered overweight. Leeds ranked as the number one most socialised city for dogs.

DOG WEIGHT

% of dog owners in each city who consider their dog overweight. The list is ranked from most to least overweight:

Newcastle - 21%

Birmingham - 18%

Sheffield - 17%

Manchester - 16%

Leeds - 16%

Nottingham - 13%

Glasgow - 11%

Edinburgh -11%

London - 11%

Brighton - 10%

Bristol - 10%

Liverpool - 3%

DOG SOCIALISATION

% of dogs in each city who spend zero time socialising with people besides their owners. The list is ranked from most to least socialised dogs.

Leeds - 0%

Nottingham - 3%

Brighton - 3%

Bristol - 5%

London - 8%

Glasgow - 8%

Newcastle - 9%

Edinburgh - 11%

Liverpool -13%

Birmingham - 13%

Manchester - 14%

Sheffield - 23%

BorrowMyDoggy connects owners with local dog lovers who volunteer to share the care of a dog.