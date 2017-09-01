Sheffield dog lovers urged to join in the fun at 'Owls in the Park' event

Dog lovers can join in the fun at Owls in the Park this weekend - as there will be a dedicated dog show at the event.

The community fun day will take place at Hillsborough Park on Sunday from noon to 8pm to coincide with Sheffield Wednesday's 150th year anniversary.

As part of the event, assistance dog charity Support Dogs will be running a dedicated doggie section called ‘Bark in the Park’.

Visitors can expect to see demonstrations as part of a dog show in a range of categories including 'best biscuit catcher' and 'cutest pup'.

The charity's presence has raised more than £10, 000 in the last four years - and the organisation is hoping to raise a good amount again as part of their work to train dogs to help people with disabilities.

Danny Anderson, fundraising manager for Brightside-based Support Dogs, said: "Sheffield is a city of dog lovers and this annual event has fast become its biggest dog show of the year, with over 20,000 people attending.

“Over the past four years it has raised over £10,000 for our charity. This has made a real difference to our work training specialist assistance dogs for children and adults affected by autism, epilepsy and disability.”

"We hope that Sheffield’s dog lovers come join us at this fabulous event and help us to raise vital funds for our charity.”

There will also be a wide range of craft stalls, food, drink and a fun fair.

Wednesdayites will once again get a chance to meet and greet the players, head coach Carlos Carvalhal and chairman Dejphon Chansiri.