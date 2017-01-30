Sheffield Council standing firm on term-time holiday fines despite landmark case

Parents in Sheffield still face fines for taking children on holiday during term-time despite changes elsewhere in the county.

Sheffield has not changed it policy on fining parents for unathorised holidays after 35 councils in England deciding to change its policy.

A further five are currently reviewing their guidelines and 28 have withdrawn fines issued to parents, according to a BBC investigation.

It comes after the High Court ruled that Jon Platt, from the Isle of Wight, who took his daughter out of school for a family trip to Florida, did not break the law.

The case will reach the Supreme Court this week where judges will consider what constitutes regular attendance.

Last year, The Star revealed that more than 6,000 people have been issued with fines in Sheffield in the past three years for taking youngsters on unauthorised holidays.

A Sheffield Council spokesman said: “Following the Isle of Wight court case last year we have not changed our policy on fines for term time holidays.

“Research shows that children who spend more time in education have higher attainment, and this is something we work closely with schools on in order to improve pupils’ attendance.

Our big ambition is that all Sheffield children, young people and families achieve their full potential and attending school every day is an important part in this.”

