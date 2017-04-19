Sheffield Control Centre eases congestion

Smooth operators at Sheffield City Council’s Urban Traffic Control Centre have overseen 200 major events and 1,100 road incidents in its first year.

Over 12 months the system has monitored millions of journeys including travel to and from 200 large scale events, and aided the management of 1,000 road accidents and breakdowns, 100 road closures, lane restrictions, diversions, demonstrations and marches.

Coverage has included 50 football matches at Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United with in excess of one million spectators, and around 90 Sheffield Arena events with 720,000-plus visitors.

The system helped to manage many large city-wide events such as the Yorkshire Half Marathon, Sheffield 10k Run, Tramlines, Sky Ride, City Centre Grand Prix Cycling, After Dark, Mosborough Music Festival

Last year the 24/7 control centre relocated to Sheffield Town Hall from Carbrook, where it had operated since 2008.

