Sheffield club king Peter Stringfellow left with just one nightspot after sales dip

Sheffield club king Peter Stringfellow only has one night spot left after a sales dip, according to reports.

The Sheffield-born entrepreneur, now 76, who has opened a string of glitzy clubs across the globe over the past 50 years, now only has the original, Stringfellows in Covent Garden, left, according to The Mail on Sunday.

The venue, which claims to be 'the most famous gentleman's club in the world' is the only one left in the businessman's portfolio after recently closing Peter Stringfellow's Angels Soho nightclub because the area was being redeveloped.

According to the newspaper, accounts just filed for Stringfellow Restaurants Ltd show the firm has been affected by the ongoing terrorist threat which has deterred some visitors, though this was offset by the weakness of the pound, which has attracted foreign tourists to London.

Sales dipped from £7.4million to £6.5million in the 12 months to December 31, 2016, but the company booked a profit of £2.7million, thanks in part to the sale of the Angels lease.

He now spends much of his time in Majorca with his third wife, Bella, 34, and their two children: the youngest of whom, Angelo, is about to turn two.

Stringfellow began his career running club nights in his home town of Sheffield, once famously hosting The Beatles.