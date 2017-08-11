Sheffield choral colleagues hit a high note and scale Ben Nevis

Sheffield Oratorio Chorus music director Alan Eost has swapped his baton for a pair of walking poles on a sponsored climb of Britain’s highest mountain.

At 4,412 feet, Ben Nevis is 1,202 feet higher than Scafell Pike and 852 feet higher than Snowdon - both mountains that Alan and a group of choral colleagues have summitted in previous years. With some very ambitious concerts planned for the 2017/2018 season, the object of the (strenuous) exercise was to raise at least £2,000 pounds for choir funds.

Sheffield Oratorio Chorus will be performing Edward Elgar’s choral masterpiece The Dream of Gerontius in Sheffield Cathedral on November 25.

Pictured at the summit, from left to right: Paul Jordan, Tamora James, Alison James, Jean Kidner and Alan Eost. Bill Clarke also successfully made the summit, and took the picture.