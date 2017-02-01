Sheffield car crash survivor taking on charity runs in aid of ill relative

A car crash survivor who was left unable to walk without crutches has turned his love of running into a major fundraising campaign in aid of an ill relative.

A road traffic collision in 2002 left Asif Younas laid up in bed and unable to walk without help for eight months.

Determined to get better, he had a metal rod inserted into his left leg and as soon as he was well enough he started running to help aid his rehabilitation.

Not content on running purely as a hobby, the 38-year-old Sheffield man has pushed himself to complete a number of charity runs - and he is currently deep into training for the London Marathon, Sheffield Half Marathon and Leeds Half Marathon this spring.

He has previously raised more than £2000 for the Sheffield Children's Hospital, which has been providing care to his four-year-old niece Safaa from time to time ever since she was born.

He is supporting the hospital again and The Children's Society, which helps youngsters from deprived backgrounds.

Asif, a property developer who lives in Firshill, said: “Safaa’s an active girl, but has had trouble with frequent chest infections and needed an inhaler. When I started training I thought - who better to raise money for than the hospital that took such good care of her?

“Safaa knows that when I run its to raise money for the hospital that helped her."

Asif will be taking on the Sheffield Half Marathon on April 9, the London Marathon on April 23 and then the Leeds Half Marathon on May 14.