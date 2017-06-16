Sheffield businesses raise over £26,500 for charity at golf day

Sheffield businesses have raised £26,773 for Neurocare by taking part in the annual IFM Insurance sponsored golf day at the Hallamshire golf course in June.

The event attracted teams drawn from South Yorkshire firms who competed throughout the day.

The £26,773 raised will be donated to Neurocare, which raises money to buy lifesaving equipment for use in the Neuro wards of Sheffield’s NHS hospitals.

Clare Lambert from Neurocare said: “The focus of the day was your enjoyment but also on raising vital funds for the charity Neurocare. The work Neurocare does is both incredibly important and also invaluable as we are fundraising to help save lives in the community of Sheffield. I would like to take this opportunity to thank IFM who have been amazing to work with.

“Finding sponsors is hard for any charity but finding two who were so helpful was an added bonus.”

IFM MD Mark Barlow said: “It was great that so mnay businesses took time out to help raise this fantastic sum.”