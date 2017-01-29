Sheffield accident led to road closure

A stretch of a major Sheffield road was closed by police in the early hours of this morning following a road traffic collision.

Langsett Road in Sheffield was closed in both directions between Ash Street junction & A6101 Bradfield Road junction until around 1am as a result of the accident.

It was closed by traffic police just after 11pm in order to allow for recovery work to take place.

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the collision, or if anyone was injured.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.