Sex with 15 men a day, 69p tins of custard and blokes in nappies: Secrets of Sheffield brothel to be revealed on TV tonight

The secrets of a Sheffield brothel are set to be revealed to a nationwide television audience tonight - including tales of a girl who has sex 15 times a day, a man who enjoys rolling in 69p tins of custard and customers who wear nappies.

Sheffield's City Sauna will come under the spotlight once more in A Very British Brothel, which airs tonight at 10pm on Channel 4 and sees cameras return to the venue following an original eye-opening documentary in 2015.

City Sauna owners Kath and Jenni.

And viewers can expect to hear a string of weird and wonderful tales about what goes on behind closed doors at the former pub in Attercliffe - from owners Kath, 53 and her daughter Jenni, 28 as well as some of the girls who work there along with regular customers - including a 73-year-old Doncaster pensioner who makes a 46-mile round trip by bus to see his favourite girl.

In an article in today's Sun, Jenni says: "Nothing that men do surprise me any more."

Massage parlour worker Jo, 31, reveals to the cameras she has sex with men up to 15 times a day in the Attercliffe building's room's and says: "You get a lot of giant babies who want mothering.

"They have full-length babygrows on. You have to change their nappy. I ran out of the room the first time I did it. I absolutely howled."

In the show, one of Jo's regular clients, Owen, 63, is shown arriving on crutches and carrying three tins of 69p custard - which he uses to play with the escort in a Jacuzzi.

Colleague Ellie, one of 14 girls at City Sauna says: "I have one guy who likes me to sit and have a cigarette. Another request was could I eat three pizzas then they measure my stomach and see if I have got any bigger."

Another girl, Lacey, 40 told the newspaper: "Some guys come in and you think 'gosh, he's fit!' and then when you get him upstairs he's got his mothers' knickers and tights on under his jeans."

She adds that working at the sauna is "like being at your friend's house, but every half an hour you're having sex."

One regular is Doncaster pensioner William who travels by bus across South Yorkshire to see Jo.

He tells the show: "I like big boobs, nice legs, nice figure....nice personality. I suppose that's important."

"I tend to go for the girlfriend experience because it is like having a relationship. You're getting the best part of the physical aspect but you're not getting the bothering or the arguments."

The programme will also reveal Kath and Jenni's problems with rising damp and smells from the drains - and also plans to create a mobile brothel in a motorhome called City On Tour.

She says: "Every time I see a motorhome on the motorway I think 'that would make a nice brothel.'"

* A Very British Brothel is on Channel 4 tonight at 10pm.