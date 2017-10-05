Semi-naked men set to launch gin and tonic flavoured BUNS in Sheffield

A group of semi-naked hunks are set to come to Sheffield - to launch a new range of gin and tonic flavoured BUNS.

The squad of scantily clad cheeky chaps has been unleashed by Roberts Bakery as the booze soaked snacks prepare to go on sale in the city.

Will you spot these hunks in Sheffield?

A spokesman said: "We want to bring an end to boring breakfasts, samey old snacks, way-too-tame teatimes and utterly unexciting elevenses.

"Roberts’ fruity, flirty Fun Bun Squad is now set to spread the word that Gin & Tonic Fun Buns really are a thing and available to buy in local supermarkets - putting a smile on the faces and a spring in the steps of ladies in Sheffield. Go boys!

The low-fat cocktail-inspired teacakes are made from gin soaked fruit, with a splash of tonic, for a new, modern-day twist.

Roberts’ Fun Buns are part of a 13-strong new product launch, which also includes red hot Fiery Corn Ready-to Rolls and four paper-wrapped, super-cool artisan Bloomers.

They are available in selected Asda, Morrisons and Co-op stores in and around the city. To find out where to buy email wherecanibuy@frank-roberts.co.uk.

You can check out whereabouts of the semi-naked Fun Bun Squad on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @RobertsBakeryUK