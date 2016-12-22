Security van driver attacked and robbed of £25, 000 in Rotherham

A security van driver was attacked by a robber who made off with around £25,000 from a container he was delivering to a bank.

The 41-year-old was delivering to the HSBC at the Tanyard Centre in Bawtry Road, Wickersley, yesterday at about 10.15am when he was robbed.

South Yorkshire Police said a man approached him, assaulted him, pushed him to the ground and fled in a Ford van.

Officers said they had recovered the van and cash box and the security van driver suffered only minor injuries.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 332 of December 21.