Save money on your energy bills by signing up to collective switching scheme

Do you want to save money on your fuel bills? Sign up to North Lincolnshire Council’s successful collective switching scheme that aims to help save you time and money on your fuel bills by finding you a better deal.

You could save on average around £320 a year if you sign up to the scheme.

Since collective switching started in August 2013 it has saved residents a total of over £100,000 on their energy bills.

Residents who have benefited from the scheme already highlight the great savings to be made and how simple the switching process is.

Make sure you don’t miss out on these fantastic savings. Sign up to the free collective switching scheme and change your energy supplier.

Around 97 per cent of households that have registered for the scheme benefited from savings.

If you want to save money on your fuel bills, register online at www.northlincs.gov.uk/collective-switching.

It is free to register on the scheme. Registration is open now and you have until 22 May 2017 to sign up. The auction will take place on 23 May 2017. Offers will be issued on 5 June 2017.

Collective switching offers households the opportunity to sign-up to a scheme that allows the council to enter an auction with energy companies on their behalf, to secure a discounted energy price.

The scheme is run in partnership with iChoosr Ltd, the UK’s leading provider of collective switching.

To request a paper registration form or for more information contact the council on 01724 297000 or email housing@northlincs.gov.uk. The deadline for returning paper forms is Friday 19 May.

For further information and to register online, visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/collective-switching.

Cllr John Briggs, cabinet member for Commercial Enterprise said: “Now in its fourth year, the collective switching scheme is going from strength to strength. People who have switched suppliers have saved thousands of pounds altogether. You could benefit from this great scheme.

“It is completely free to sign up and what’s better, we do all the hard work for you. You have no reason not to sign up. Register today and you could save money on your bills.”