Safety warning after three South Yorkshire kitchen fires

Firefighters have issued a safety warning after they were called to attended three kitchen fires over the weekend.

An elderly woman had to be rescued from her flat in Psalter Lane, Sheffield, after a toaster had been left on top of a burning hob.

Three fire crews from Sheffield Central and Rivelin stations were called out to the scene at 7.45pm last night.

The woman was treated at the scene.

Meanwhile, Doncaster firefighters were called out to a kitchen fire in Redbourne Road, Bentley, at 8am on Saturday.

The blaze was caused by cooking left unattended in the microwave.

Fortunately the occupiers made it out of the property unharmed and the blaze was already out when a crew from Adwick Fire Station arrived.

Later that morning, an overheated chip pan sparked a blaze at a home in Greenfinch Close, Brinsworth, at 11.30am.

Three fire crews from Parkway, Rotherham and Askern stations spent about 30 minutes putting the blaze out. There were no injuries reported.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has now issued a home safety plea for residents to never leave cooking unattended.

A spokesperson said: "The cooking fires we go to range from burnt toast to serious blazes which gut houses and destroy lives. But what all these incidents have in common is that they are nearly always entirely preventable.

“Whether it’s remembering to keep an eye on your cooking, giving your oven a good scrub or buying a takeaway after a night out, rather than attempting to cook, this is all about asking residents to take some simple steps to protect themselves and those they love.”

The top three tips for preventing cooking fires are:-

*Clean out ovens and grill pans regularly to avoid a build up of fat and grease

*Ditch old fashioned chip pans, use oven chips or thermostat controlled fryers instead,

*Don’t attempt to cook if you’ve been out drinking, buy a takeaway instead.