Search

Safety sessions available for South Yorkshire groups

Police.

Police.

Road safety sessions, internet advice, personal protection and fire safety classes are all being offered to community groups at Rotherham's Lifewise Centre.

The free classes will form a morning or afternoon’s learning and will be delivered by South Yorkshire Police and its partners, including the Fire and Rescue Service, on Thursday, August 3.

Available on a first come first served basis, the opportunity will start with a meet and greet and be followed by four 30-minute sessions.

To book contact the Lifewise Centre on 01709 832455.