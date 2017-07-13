Sadness as long-running Doncaster jazz group is wound up

A long-running Doncaster jazz group has been wound up.

Jazz Into Doncaster, which was set up to promote jazz music in Doncaster, has closed down following a decline in the number of people attending concerts.

Spokesman Brian Askew said: "I'm sorry to report that Jazzi nto Doncaster has now ceased due to the demography of our supporters and the fall in people attending over the last 18 months.

"We have been subsidising the bands over the last 12/18 months and our funds have now been depleted.

"We may have one final performance featuring the Doncaster Youth Jazz Orchestra at a future date to be arranged."

"Thank you for your support, especially Charlie Worsdale, Peter Robinson, Malcolm Silverwood and all previous Committee Members, the founders of Jazz into Doncaster."

Over the years, the organisation has staged hundreds of jazz concerts across the town, bringing a number of renowned artistes from the genre to town.