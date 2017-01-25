ROTHERHAM SEX ABUSE GANG: Their two year reign of terror

As five members of a sickening sex abuse gang from Rotherham are found guilty of raping and sexually exploiting two young girls over a period of two years, we outline the role of each defendant.

It took a jury six hours to return a unnanimous verdict this afternoon, convicting five men of 21 offences relating to the sexual exploitation of two young girls that took place in the Eastwood area of Rotherham between 1999 and 2001.

Three of the men - Basharat, Nassar and Tayab Dad - involved in the gang are brothers.

Both Girl A and Girl B, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were raped, exploited and made to feel like 'prostitutes' when they were aged just 12 and 13, respectively.

Girl A and B were acquaintances but were not aware of the other's relationship with members of the gang.

Judge Sarah Wright has adjourned the case until February 2, when all five men will be sentenced.

During the three-week long trial at Sheffield Crown Court, the jury heard evidence from both victims that detailed the sexual abuse and exploitation they suffered at the hands of the child abuse gang.

THE ROLE AND CONVICTION OF EACH DEFENDANT:

- Tayab Dad of St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, Sheffield, rape.

- Basharat Dad, 31, of Eldon Road, Rotherham, six counts of rape, five counts of indecent assault, two counts of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13.



- Nassar Dad, 35, of Cranworth Road, Rotherham, has been convicted of two counts of rape, two counts of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, one count of inciting indecency with a child.

- Nassar and Basharat Dad have been jointly convicted of false imprisonment.

- Nassar Dad was acquitted of one charge of rape and one charge of inciting indecency with a child

Girl A had sexual relationships with Basharat and Nassar Dad, and would spend time 'chilling' with them in the back room of their father's firework shop.

The family owned a flat located above a precinct of shops in Fitzwilliam Road and she had consensual sex with both brothers twice at the flat.

She was also raped twice at the flat by Basharat and Nassar on two separate occasions.

Ms Drake told the court that Girl A reported the offences carried out against her by the gang when she 12-years-old, but no further action was taken against any of the men. She was interviewed again about all of the allegations in 2015.

Under police interview in 2001, Girl A described how Basharat and Nassar made her feel like she was a 'prostitute'.

On one occasion Basharat and Nassar locked the terrified 12-year-old girl in the flat overnight, described as being extremely dirty, with no electricity or running water and she was left there until her mother came to rescue her the following day.

"The fact they could lock her in a flat in those conditions and walk away shows the contempt they had for her," Ms Drake said, adding that their contempt towards Girl A was shown again under police interview in 2015 when Basharat described her as being a 'slag'.

He told police: "She's dirty, she will go with anyone."

And when interviewed by police about their sexual relationship in 2001 Basharat told officers: "Rape, that's not rape, she's done that with a 26-year-old."

Ms Drake said: "It was that contempt that made him feel like he could do that to her."

Girl B met all of the Dad brothers through a school friend when she was 13.

She too would be taken to the backroom of the firework shop to 'chill'.

Ms Drake told the court: "You can be sure that Girl B went to the firework shop and had sex with Basharat in that firework shop after he had worn her down and taken away her freedom to choose. She wanted to chill but he was so persistent that she couldn't say no because he would go on and on until he got what he wanted and that if he didn't have sex it was a 's*** night'.

On one occasion Girl B was taken to a flat in Gleadless, Sheffield by Basharat. The court was told how the 13-year-old was plied with cannabis and alcohol, and that every time she would finish a drink Basharat would pour another one into her glass.

This led to Girl B being so drunk that she vomited and had to be put to bed.

The following morning Girl B woke up with both Basharat and his brother Tayib, who was not there when she passed out, in bed with her and quickly realised she had been raped.

Ms Drake said: "The Crown says something sexual happened in that bed, she was in no position to consent. She was, to use the colloquial phrase, out of it."

- Matloob Hussein, 40, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham

Girl A met Hussein when she was hanging around in Rotherham town centre when she was aged just 12 in 2000. She had sex with him once in her sister's bed when she was the same age.

She reported the incident to police in 2001, but at that time she told officers she had sex with Hussein, then aged 25, in his car instead.

After being questioned by police Hussein was released without charge in 2001.

When Girl A was interviewed by police again in 2015 she admitted to lying in her first interview due to feeling 'embarrassed' and because her grandmother had come with her to report the offences to the police.

Prosecutor Sarah Drake told the court how Girl A referred to Hussein as 'Matty' and told a social worker he was her boyfriend.

She said: "The defendant told police Girl A was just a customer and they had become friendly.

"Why was it a 25-year-old man was friendly with a 12-year-old girl? Why was a 25-year-old man speaking to the mother of a 12-year-old girl? Because he was spending a lot of time with her. You can be sure that when Girl A says she had sex with him she's not lying."

- Mohammed Sadiq, 39, of Oxley Grove, Rotherham, sexual intercourse with a girl under 13

Girl A met Sadiq in the Kwik Save car park in Rotherham. The court was told that due to the passing of time Girl A could not be sure of exactly when it was between 2000 and 2001 that they met but once they had they would go to the car park to have sex.

He was aged 24 - twice her age - when he started a sexual relationship with her. Ms Drake told the court that there was a rumour going around Rotherham at the time that Sadiq had fathered a child with Girl A.

Despite this, when questioned by police Sadiq said he and the girl were just 'acquaintances' and that their relationship stretched as far as saying hello to one another in the street.

Ms Drake said: "What was a mature man doing in Kwik Save car park? How did she know things about him like he had a friend called Tommy Two Thumbs? Why did she have his phone number? Why did she want to meet his mother? She knew all of that because she had sex with the defendant."

- Amjad Ali of Broad Lane, Hodthorpe, Worksop, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13

The 36-year-old admitted the offence at a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court in February 2016. He will be sentenced along with the other five defendants on February 2.