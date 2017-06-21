Rotherham charity match boosts funds for Manchester terror attack victims

Students and staff laced up their football boots for a charity match to raise money for the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Teenagers from Rotherham College took on their tutors in a game at Thomas Rotherham College.

Proceeds will go to We Love Manchester Fund for families of those killed and injured in the attack outside the Manchester Arena on May 22.

Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster, aged 32, was one of 22 people fatally wounded in the attack.

The sum raised was still being counted this week but players paid £5 to play and spectators paid £1 to watch. The tutors won 3-1.