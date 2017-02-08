River Trent flood defence funding consultation

Last week, Isle MP Andrew Percy joined Councillor Julie Reed and local residents at a public drop-in in Keadby, which provided an opportunity for villagers to view and comment on planned flood protection improvement works along the River Trent.

Our area faces a number of flooding risks and we have already seen additional investment in flood defence recovery and improvement works locally as a result. This flood defence funding includes £13m of government funding, which Andrew has helped to secure to improve flood protection across North Lincolnshire.

This money will be spent on the river bank defences along the River Trent; with the work including a number of options, dependant on each location. These works will also be designed to avoid negative visual impacts. Collectively, this investment will greatly reduce the risk of flooding for communities along and close to the Trent, including Burringham, Gunness, Keadby, Althorpe, Derrythorpe and Crowle.

It is currently expected that the works will commence in 2017 and be in place in 2019, providing a long-term, improved flood defence for local residents. As with all projects though, these dates can be subject to change, due to weather and other unforeseen circumstances.

Andrew said: “It was great to be able to join local residents last Friday at this public drop-in, so that residents can see for themselves the proposed improvements to the flood defences along the River Trent. The Government is providing over £13 million for the works; something I have long campaigned for, and this will help protect communities along the Trent, including Keadby and Burringham.

“These are important improvements that will strengthen the defences and raise them by up to 2-3 feet in places where, over time, they have become less effective. Works could start as early as the spring which is great news for residents concerned about flood defence standards. These are big projects which often take years to progress, and I share residents’ frustration on that. We all want quick solutions but these projects can take some time to plan, design, consult on and then construct.

“Flood prevention remains a key priority for me and I am keen to see further improvements across our area, especially for communities such as South Ferriby; where we need to see work starting as soon as possible.”

Councillor Julie Reed added: “The residents we spoke to seemed generally happy with the proposals and thank you to everyone who came down during the day. Don’t worry if you didn’t get chance to attend this drop-in, as we will be holding another one in Keadby next week and please don’t hesitate to get in touch if you have any questions.”