Riding a bike at 6, doing the washing at 8 and the 50 other things YOUR child should be able to do from 7 to 16 years old

Children should be able to tie their shoelaces at seven, ride a bike at six and be trusted to have their own front door key by 14, according to parents in Yorkshire.
A nationwide survey of 2,000 mums and dads found they have a very clear idea of when their children should have achieved, or be allowed to, do particular things - and you can see the full list of what YOUR child should be able to do between the ages of 7 and 16 below.
They believe their little ones should begin to get pocket money at nine, start putting their own clothes in the wash at eight and be old enough to have Facebook at 14.
Youngsters are considered mature enough to walk to school alone and have their own mobile phone at 12 years of age.
Teaching children the value of belongings and how to avoid loss are among the things that cause mums and dads the most problems as their youngsters get older.
Commissioned by My Nametags, manufacturer of durable sticker and iron-on labels, the research of parents with kids aged two to 18 also found 70 per cent believe privileges are granted too soon nowadays.
Lars B. Andersen, Managing Director at My Nametags, said: “Of course, every child is different and may be able to do things or take on certain responsibilities later or earlier than our results show.
“However, it’s fascinating to get some indication of when mums and dads will typically allow or expect their kids to do certain things.”
Mums and dads will let their kids watch 12 certificate movies alone at 12 years old, 15 certificate movies at 14 and 18 certificate movies aged 16.
Once they reach 16 they can have friends over when mum and dad aren’t around and also be out after dark.
While 15 is the age they can listen to explicit songs, go on dates and start buying their own clothes.
Parents are happy for their youngsters to have a TV in their bedroom at 11 years old and trust them to surf the web unsupervised when they are 12.
WhatsApp and Snapchat accounts are permitted at 14, while MP3 players and tablets are allowed at 12 – and laptops are considered acceptable at 13.
Ten is the age they can have friends over for sleepovers and go to their pals for overnight stays too.
And 13 is the point when parents trust their children to be in the house alone and also go out on their own.
Those polled believe children can stay up until 8pm at eight years old, not go to bed until 9pm aged ten and not get their heads down until 10pm aged 12.
Twenty-nine per cent of mums and dads consider themselves to be stricter than other parents.
However, 56 per cent said they granted many of the privileges featured in the research earlier than they were granted them by their own mums and dads.
Four in ten said they feel peer pressure from other parents to allow their kids to do certain things, while half have fallen out with their partner over certain privileges.
AGE OF EXPECTATION – A TIMELINE:
16 YEARS OLD:
Have friends over when parents are away
Go out after dark
15 YEARS OLD:
Listen to explicit songs
Go on a date
Buy their own clothes
Have a girlfriend or boyfriend round to visit
Buy energy drinks
14 YEARS OLD:
Have Facebook
Have Snapchat
Go to town with friends
Have their own front door key
Have WhatsApp
Go to the cinema with friends
13 YEARS OLD:
Be in the house alone
Go out on their own
Go to the shop on their own
FaceTime friends
Have a computer in their bedroom
12 YEARS OLD:
Walk to school on their own
Surf the web alone
Own a mobile phone
Cycle to school
Play at the local park unsupervised
Have a laptop
Have an MP3 player
11 YEARS OLD:
Have a tablet device
Have a TV in their bedroom
10 YEARS OLD:
Put the dishes away
Take care of their school uniform
Not to lose belongings
Understand the value of their possessions
Be allowed to choose what they wear
Have friends over for sleepovers
Go to friends for sleepovers
Fold-up clothes when they take them off
Get ready by themselves
9 YEARS OLD:
Lay the table
Start getting pocket money
Bath or shower without help
8 YEARS OLD:
Tie their own shoelaces
Put their own clothes in the wash
Brush their teeth without help
7 YEARS OLD:
Ride a bike
GOING TO BED:
8pm – eight years old
9pm – ten years old
10pm – 12 years old
MOVIES:
Watch 12 certificate movies alone – 12 years old
Watch 15 certificate movies alone – 14 years old
Watch 18 certificate movies alone – 16 years old
