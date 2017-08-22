REVIEW: Super family fun at the Tropical Butterfly House!

Reuben flashes a bright grin, before turning back to examine the dinosaur, hidden in amongst the trees.

Just behind him, Emily and Lievke are studying a clipboard in the sunshine with the trio’s treasure hunt on it.

Haupt family review at Tropical Butterfly House

The Haupt family, of South Yorkshire, are at Sheffield’s Tropical Butterfly House for the day, carrying out a review for City Buzz - and from the smiles on their faces, it’s clear to see the kids are loving every minute.

“The staff are so friendly and knowledgable,” says dad Carel

“We’ve had a great day. It’s a place that’s fun and interesting for both kids and adults. We especially enjoyed the bird show, with Super Sophie - really entertaining.”

This summer, the popular wildlife attraction, in North Anston, has brought back its superheroes event - Amazing Animals - giving visitors the chance to discover the superhero skills of lemurs, meerkats, owls and snakes in close-up animal encounters. Feed meerkats, porcupines, wallabies and farm animals, take part in superhero crafts and face painting in the Activity Centre, enjoy a tractor ride and see the wildlife centre’s Bird Team put on a superhero-theme free flying bird display!

Haupt family review at Tropical Butterfly House

Little superheroes can conquer the Realm of Camelot adventure playground, which includes new play equipment for 2017, or splash about in the Wet Play Park. Lottie’s Coffee Lounge is also new this summer, serving hot and cold drinks, milkshakes, snacks, and desserts.

“Everyone enjoyed the tractor ride, with surprise water squirts,” confirms Carel.

“The kids loved all the different surprise water features and sprays as we were walking around. It’s such a beautiful park, with plenty of space and a wide variety of animals to view and explore. The little ‘Wanted’ hunt was a great idea and really kept the kids interested and entertained. And we really appreciated how well organised everything was.

“The play area was amazing, and there’s a great atmosphere about the whole place; a really good and fun family afternoon out.

Haupt family review at Tropical Butterfly House

“We especially thought it was great that parking was free, and that you can take your own snacks and drinks into the park, as that tends to save a lot of money on a family day out.”

Marketing manager Louise Larcombe added: “Last year’s event was fantastic, and this year we’re making it even better, with a children’s fancy dress competition every day, and the Amazing Animals quiz, plus the chance to meet the Hulkbuster, who will be at the centre this August bank holiday, on August 28.”

Amazing Animals will run until September 5.

Haupt family review at Tropical Butterfly House

Haupt family review at Tropical Butterfly House

Haupt family review at Tropical Butterfly House

Haupt family review at Tropical Butterfly House

Haupt family review at Tropical Butterfly House

Haupt family review at Tropical Butterfly House