REVEALED: More dates and villages Santa's sleigh will visit when he tours Doncaster this Christmas

More dates and villages have been revealed for where Santa will visit when he does his annual sleigh tour of Doncaster this Christmas.

Doncaster Lions club have revealed details of their tour, shortly after Went Valley Lions revealed details of their list of dates and villages HERE

Here's the full list of places and dates for the Doncaster Lions sleigh tour.

All dates and routes are weather and circumstance dependant. Street names are as supplied by Doncaster Lions.

Monday December 4: Starting 5.30pm Bessacarr

Stoops>Saundby>Boswell>Ellers Dr>Thealby>Ellers Ave>Brierly>Nearfield

Tuesday December 5: starting 5.30 pm Bessacarr

Sturton>Welton>Hallam>Harcourt>Hindburn>Clayworth>Scaftworth>Whitton>Howden

Wednesday 6th December Starting 5.45pm Armthorpe

St Marys Dr>Cleveland>Rands>Cedar>Right to Laburnham>Palm>Mercel>Sycamore>Left to Hazel>Right to Laburnum>Harrow>Fernbank>Beech>Pinewood>Holly Dene>Hawthorn>Pinewood>Beech>Poplar Pl>Church St

Thursday 7th December Starting 5.45pm Armthorpe

Harris>Sargeson>Jenkinson>Reeves>Mansfield>Basil>Mansfield>Basil>Paxton>Charles

Friday 8Th December Starting 5.30pm Wheatley

Exeter>Winchester>Gloucester>Canterbury>Harrowden>Woodhouse>Beckett>Oversley>Canterbury>Chelmsford>Beverly>Monmouth>Parkway>Norwich>Hereford>Truro>Barnby Dun rd>Guilford

Monday 11th December Starting 5.50pm Cantley

Highbury Ave>Highbury Cres>St Wilfrids>Ewood>Villa Park>Hillsborough>Anfield>St Wilfrids>Somerton>Bolton Hill>Tranmoor>Church Lane>Wensley>Church Lane>Acacia>Birch>Lilac>Maple>Almond>Pine>Acacia>Green

Tuesday 12th December Starting 5.45pm Armthorpe

Fiddlers Drive>Fairholme>Alder Holt>Nutwell>Whiphill>The Lings>Locking>Hornsby>Wicket Hern>Walbank>CowHouse>Ruskin>Kingsley

Wednesday 13th December Starting 5.45pm Armthorpe

Tranmoor>Bellrope>Horsehills>Mulberry>Toftstead>Southfield>Oak Wood>Southmoor>Elmwood>Westfield>Church St

Thursday 14th December Starting 5.30pm Cantley

Ansten>Bardolf>Elmham>Levet>Aldsworth>Symes>Barret>Coterel>Everingham>Aintree >Newmarket>Ascot

Friday 15th December Starting 5.30pm Clay Lane

Shackleton>Wilberforce>Chalmers>Livingstone>Clay Ln Outer

Monday 18th December Starting 5.30pm Bessacarr

Lindrick>Roxby>Lindsey>Holmes Carr>Norwith>Left to Broughton>Alston>Longfield>Broughton>Stoops>Laneham

Tuesday 19th December Starting 5.30pm Cantley

Staunton>Greenfield>Packington>Swannington>Packington>Goodison>Tatenhill>Goodison>Cantley Manor>Church Ln>Cantley Ln>Goodison>Stretton

Wednesday 20th December Starting 5.30pm Hyde Park

Clumber>Sandy>Rufford>Chequer>Hamilton>Lime Tree>Theobald>Chequer>Stockhill>Clarke>Chequer>Childers>Palmer>Cooper>North>South