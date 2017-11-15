REVEALED: More dates and villages Santa's sleigh will visit when he tours Doncaster this Christmas

More dates and villages have been revealed for where Santa will visit when he does his annual sleigh tour of Doncaster this Christmas.
Doncaster Lions club have revealed details of their tour, shortly after Went Valley Lions revealed details of their list of dates and villages HERE
Here's the full list of places and dates for the Doncaster Lions sleigh tour.
All dates and routes are weather and circumstance dependant. Street names are as supplied by Doncaster Lions.
Monday December 4: Starting 5.30pm Bessacarr
Stoops>Saundby>Boswell>Ellers Dr>Thealby>Ellers Ave>Brierly>Nearfield
Tuesday December 5: starting 5.30 pm Bessacarr
Sturton>Welton>Hallam>Harcourt>Hindburn>Clayworth>Scaftworth>Whitton>Howden
Wednesday 6th December Starting 5.45pm Armthorpe
St Marys Dr>Cleveland>Rands>Cedar>Right to Laburnham>Palm>Mercel>Sycamore>Left to Hazel>Right to Laburnum>Harrow>Fernbank>Beech>Pinewood>Holly Dene>Hawthorn>Pinewood>Beech>Poplar Pl>Church St
Thursday 7th December Starting 5.45pm Armthorpe
Harris>Sargeson>Jenkinson>Reeves>Mansfield>Basil>Mansfield>Basil>Paxton>Charles
Friday 8Th December Starting 5.30pm Wheatley
Exeter>Winchester>Gloucester>Canterbury>Harrowden>Woodhouse>Beckett>Oversley>Canterbury>Chelmsford>Beverly>Monmouth>Parkway>Norwich>Hereford>Truro>Barnby Dun rd>Guilford
Monday 11th December Starting 5.50pm Cantley
Highbury Ave>Highbury Cres>St Wilfrids>Ewood>Villa Park>Hillsborough>Anfield>St Wilfrids>Somerton>Bolton Hill>Tranmoor>Church Lane>Wensley>Church Lane>Acacia>Birch>Lilac>Maple>Almond>Pine>Acacia>Green
Tuesday 12th December Starting 5.45pm Armthorpe
Fiddlers Drive>Fairholme>Alder Holt>Nutwell>Whiphill>The Lings>Locking>Hornsby>Wicket Hern>Walbank>CowHouse>Ruskin>Kingsley
Wednesday 13th December Starting 5.45pm Armthorpe
Tranmoor>Bellrope>Horsehills>Mulberry>Toftstead>Southfield>Oak Wood>Southmoor>Elmwood>Westfield>Church St
Thursday 14th December Starting 5.30pm Cantley
Ansten>Bardolf>Elmham>Levet>Aldsworth>Symes>Barret>Coterel>Everingham>Aintree >Newmarket>Ascot
Friday 15th December Starting 5.30pm Clay Lane
Shackleton>Wilberforce>Chalmers>Livingstone>Clay Ln Outer
Monday 18th December Starting 5.30pm Bessacarr
Lindrick>Roxby>Lindsey>Holmes Carr>Norwith>Left to Broughton>Alston>Longfield>Broughton>Stoops>Laneham
Tuesday 19th December Starting 5.30pm Cantley
Staunton>Greenfield>Packington>Swannington>Packington>Goodison>Tatenhill>Goodison>Cantley Manor>Church Ln>Cantley Ln>Goodison>Stretton
Wednesday 20th December Starting 5.30pm Hyde Park
Clumber>Sandy>Rufford>Chequer>Hamilton>Lime Tree>Theobald>Chequer>Stockhill>Clarke>Chequer>Childers>Palmer>Cooper>North>South
