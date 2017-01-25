REVEALED: Doncaster’s gun crime statistics

Investigations were launched into 19 shootings in Doncaster over a six-month period, according to police figures.

Since July, there have been 19 firearms fired in Doncaster and 26 in Sheffield.

The statistics come just weeks after police revealed they had seized guns in raids on properties in Mexborough.

They do not reveal the circumstances in which the guns were fired.

The latest figures were revealed at a meeting at South Yorkshire Police’s headquarters yesterday.

The force revealed that during the six-month period, 10 guns were seized by officers in Doncaster and 17 in Sheffield.

A total of 51 arrests were made for firearms offences, with 29 people being charged.

The Crown Prosecution Service is also considering files on another five suspects.

A police report said as a result of Operation Zeus, aimed at tackling organised crime groups and firearm activity, there has been a ‘significant reduction’ in shootings in South Yorkshire.

The operation was set up in July 2016 to disrupt a ‘recognised escalation’ in firearms offences in parts of the county and police chiefs say the figures show the officers working on this are making a ‘significant impact’.

But it stressed that the force ‘continues to be vigilant and proactive in dismantling organised crime groups and preventing firearms use’.

Deputy Chief Constable Dawn Copley, speaking at the Public Accountability meeting yesterday, said: “This type of crime always remains a significant concern due to the seriousness of the incidents and the potential concern it brings when members of the public can be caught up in.

“A confidential report will be provided to the Crime Commissioner giving an update and the progress made on this operation.”

The success has already resulted in the Operation Zeus team being ‘bolstered’ by an increased in capacity of specialist positions and analytical support to reduce the risk in communities across South Yorkshire.

The report said gunshots in Doncaster continued to be reported up until Christmas and that tackling firearm use and organised crime groups remained the ‘focus of significant activity’.

Meanwhile, police have revealed five handguns and ammunition, a kilo of cocaine and a kilo of heroin with a combined street value in excess of £90,000, cannabis and methadone have been taken off the streets in operations, conducted by officers from the Doncaster CID over the last two months, as part of a police operation to tackle organised crime gangs in the borough.

Det Insp James Axe said: “We have successfully disrupted a great deal of criminal activity in recent weeks and made some significant seizures of drugs, cash and viable firearms.

“As a direct result, a number of offenders have been arrested and charged with serious offences.

“This relentless level of enforcement causes significant disruption to the criminal gangs who cause misery to our communities.”

South Yorkshire Police urge anyone with information that may assist in tackling crime to call 101.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.