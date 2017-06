Former students of a Rotherham secondary school are invited to a reunion.

People who were in the leaving class of 1986 at Maltby Comprehensive School are welcome to attend the Three Tuns in Stainton on Saturday, July 29, from 7.30pm.

It is open to people who attended the school at any point between 1981 and 1986, or 1988 if they attended sixth form.

For more details visit the Maltby Comprehensive Class of 86 Reunion Facebook page.