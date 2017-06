A £15 million plan has been unveiled which will transform the former Doncaster High School for girls into a new home for the town's museum and central library.

You can read all about those exciting plans HERE - but before they come to fruition, we've dipped back into our archives to see how things used to be in that area of the town centre around Chequer Road.

The school on its opening day. The school was built in 1910.

See if you can remember when the town looked like this.

How the school will look under the new scheme.

Waterdale in the 80s with the Central Library on the left.

The new building will occupy part of the former site of Doncaster College, which was demolished to make way for Cast and the Civic Offices.

The laying of the foundation stone at Doncaster Museum in 1962.

Doncaster Museum under construction in the early 1960s.

This aerial shot shows the extent of change in Waterdale in recent years with the Council House (foreground) and Doncaster College (top) among the buildings demolished. The red brick building in the top left is the Girls' School.

Part of the school was demolished - but the facade remained and will be incorporated into the new building.