RETRO PICTURES: Can you spot yourself in our gallery from famed Sheffield club night Brighton Beach back in 2003?

It used to attract clubbers from far and wide - and was one of Sheffield's best-loved club nights.

Brighton Beach, held at the City Hall Ballroom throughout the 90s, played a mix of indie, Britpop, Northern Soul, 60s and mod anthems, with scores of dancer stepping onto its famed flashing dancefloor over the years.

The nights drew clubbers in from across South Yorkshire and beyond.

But after more than a decade of dancing, the music fell silent in 2008 with the very last Brighton Beach, save for the occasional revival, at the City Hall.

In 2012, the venue took a trip down memory lane with Drop94, followed by Brighton Beach, in tribute to two of the city's legendary club nights.

Clubland fell in love with the ballroom throughout the 1990s and the City Hall became one of the most iconic venues of the era.

Born in the ballroom in the early 90s, DROP was one of the longest running club nights in the City Hall’s history.

One of the focal points was the famous lit-up dancefloor.

And Brighton Beach, originally launched in the City Hall Ballroom in 1996 during the fevered atmosphere of the Britpop revolution, saw clubbers dance to the likes of Pulp, Blur, Suede and many more.

The club nights were some of the most popular in the City Hall's history.

The normally genteel ballroom was transformed for the raucous nights filled with classic songs.

The 1932 building was transformed into a mod and indie paradise at Brighton Beach.

Clubbers flocked to the monthly club nights.

Dancing the night away on THAT dancefloor.