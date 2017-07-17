RETRO GALLERY: Doncaster's St James' Baths in its heyday

This is how generations of Doncaster swimmers will remember the town's St James' baths - before its closure and descent into ruin.
We revealed that the once popular Waterdale leisure centre, which dates from 1932, is now a crumbling, debris strewn wreck after it was closed due to structural problems four years ago.
READ MORE: PICTURES - Frozen in time: Eerie glimpse inside Doncaster's abandoned St James' Baths
But we've dug back into our archives to happier times when the building, which played host to a concert by The Beatles in the 1960s, was one of the town's thriving and most popular leisure centres.
The building is a Grade II listed structure after late community campaigner Ray Nortrop secured its survival because it housed one of the country's few remaining original Turkish Baths in the basement.
