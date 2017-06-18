Residents hospitalised after tumble dryer blaze breaks out at South Yorkshire home

The occupiers of a South Yorkshire home have been hospitalised after a tumble dryer caught fire, causing substantial damage to the property's kitchen.

The fire broke out at a property in Springfield Road, Wickersley, Rotherham at around 7.30pm last night.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Spokesman said the occupants of the property were rescued by fire fighters, and were sent to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

He said: "The kitchen was damaged by fire, and the rest of the property was damaged by smoke."

A total of three appliances were sent to the blaze.