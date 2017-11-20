Reports of armed robbery at Sheffield post office

Armed robbers raided a Sheffield post office earlier this afternoon, residents claim.

A member of the public said it happened at Manor Park Post Office at about 4.30pm.

He added the raiders allegedly fled on a motorbike "down an alleyway and money was all over."

It is believed there was two men on the motorbike, one wearing a helmet and another in a black hooded top, who carried out the alleged raid.

The man added it was "sad" as the people that run the post office are a "hard-working family."

Staff at the post office refused to give any details when we called.

A woman who works at a shop nearby said she was "shocked" to hear about the incident and described the family who run the outlet as "lovely people,"

She was unaware of a police presence at the scene amid reports that officers had been called out.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a reply.