REGIONAL NEWS: School allows pupils and teachers to wear slippers in class - what do you think?

Pupils and staff at a Derbyshire primary school have been allowed to wear slippers in class - because it helps improve grades.

The school says the switch from shoes has become so popular that even some teachers have chosen the comfier option in class.

Findern Primary School introduced the idea after spotting a ten-year study which found that children who learn with no shoes are more likely to behave better and get good grades.

Deputy headteacher Michelle Hall said they have already noticed improvements in pupils who wear slippers at the school.

She added: "One of the teachers suggested the idea after seeing some research, and when we pitched the idea to the children they were very excited."

What do you think, is wearing slippers in class a good idea?