REGIONAL NEWS: Police examine suspicious package in Leeds city centre

A police cordon is in place in Leeds city centre following a report of a suspicious package.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 8.39am today, police received a report of a suspicious package in Harewood Street in Leeds city centre.

“A cordon has been put in place while the package is examined.”

No further details are available at this stage.

The attention of police in the area is causing disruption on the roads.

Eastgate is closed in both directions between Eastgate Roundabout and Vicar Lane and Vicar lane is closed southbound.