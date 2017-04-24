Red Arrows set for Doncaster flypast tomorrow

The world famous Red Arrows are set to fly over Doncaster tomorrow.

The renowned RAF aerobatic display team will flypast Robin Hood Airport tomorrow morning as part of a a 40 minute sortie around Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire.

The fly past will set off from RAF Scampton at 9am and is scheduled to pass over Robin Hood at 9.13am. It will then continue on to RAF Linton On Ouse (9.24) and Humberside Airport (9.35) before arriving back at Scampton at 9.38am.

The flypast is understood to be part of the 9 strong air display team's practice for the forthcoming summer display season.

And it could hold special significance for Doncaster man Jay Cawston who has been picked to fly with the Red Arrows for 2017.

Corporal Cawston will be spending this summer flying in the back seat of the world famous Hawk T1 aircraft at locations and air displays across the globe as part of the support team involved in putting on aerobatic shows.

Jay, 30, joined the Red Arrows Squadron in 2012 and last year was selected to lead the Dye Team, deploying with the team on a regular basis throughout the display season operating with the road support team at various locations throughout the UK.

Jay will be one of a ten-strong team of engineers known as the ‘Circus Blues’, who has been assigned to a specific aircraft and pilot throughout the 2017 display season. He will fly as a passenger in one of the Red Arrows’ two-seat Hawk aircraft in transit flights to over 80 display venues throughout the UK and Europe - flying at speeds of more than 350mph.

Once his aircraft arrives at the display’s operating base, Jay will be responsible for servicing the aircraft before it can fly again.

As Circus 3, he will sit in the back seat of Red 3, Flight Lieutenant Dan Lowes, throughout the 2017 season.