Red Arrows and Lancaster Bomber flypasts and parades - all you need to know about Armed Forces Day in Doncaster this Saturday

Armed Forces Day marches into Doncaster again this weekend - and here's all you need to know about Saturday's spectacular event.

The town can look forward to two flypasts - by the world famous Red Arrows as well as Lancaster bomber - plus a huge parade of military personnel through the town centre.

The Red Arrows will zoom over Doncaster this weekend.

Here's your guide to what's happening and where and when.

What's happening?

Armed Forces Day (formerly Veterans' Day) is to commemorate the service of men and women in the British Armed Forces and was first observed in 2006. It became Armed Forces Day in 2009.

How many people are taking part?

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones is backing Armed Forces Day.

There will be approximately 400 personnel from the Armed Forces community on parade through Doncaster.

When does it take place?

All the events will take place in Doncaster town centre on Saturday - with the main focal points being Sir Nigel Gresley Square and St Sepulchre Gate.

What time?

A Lancaster bomber flypast will take place over Doncaster this Saturday.

The event takes place from 11am - 2pm on Saturday.

Here's the key timings:

11am: Military parade from Sir Nigel Gresley Square to St Sepulchre Gate in front of the Frenchgate Centre

Noon: Red Arrows flypast over town centre

There will also be a military parade through the town centre.

12.35pm: Lancaster Bomber flypast over town centre.

The plane that will be flying over Doncaster is the only airworthy bomber in the UK, and is known as ‘Thumper’. Thumper will follow up St Sepulchre Gate towards Doncaster Market, where she will turn right towards the High Street, turning right again past the Mansion House and over Clock Corner before flying out of Doncaster.

2pm: Event finishes

How much does it cost?

The event is totally free

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “Myself, my cabinet and council are proud to support Armed Forces Day as we have done for a number of years.

"Our current servicemen and women and those who have served our country in the past deserve the utmost respect and thanks for their selfless commitment and dedication."