Rare collection of Star Wars movie memorabilia set for auction in Sheffield - but guess how much?

You might need a bit more than the Force when a collection of Star Wars memorabilia goes up for auction in Sheffield.

For memorabilia relating to the classic sci-fi movie is set to go under the hammer - with a cool guide price of £2,500.

For dozens of original toy figures tied in to the original 1977 film are up for grabs - and are set to prove of interest to buyers across the globe.

Sheffield Auction Gallery will be putting the figures to auction on November 30 in a specialist collectable toys sale - and bosses have described it as "a unique opportunity for fans to acquire a piece of film history."

The most sought after items stem from the original film trilogy of Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

A company called Kenner was first to be given the license to produce toy related merchandise and came up with the new idea of a 3 and ¾ inch action figure, but remarkably did not have any in production in time for the 1977 “Star Wars” Christmas bonanza.

However they soon caught up with an original release of 12 figures including the well known characters - Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, C-3PO, Han Solo and the dark side himself - Darth Vader among others.

By the time the original trilogy was over and starting to fade from memory in 1985, a total of 99 figures had been produced. The most sought after of these being the first 12 and last 17 'The Power of The Force' figures which include one of the most collectable - an R2-D2 with pop up sabre.

While the highest prices are for figures still on their original packing cards with some rare variants fetching up to £20,000, it is very unusual to find all original 99 figures together and complete with their original accessories.

However such a collection has turned up at Sheffield Auction Gallery and is to be sold as a single auction.

The collection was put together over a number of years by a private collector from Yorkshire.

Auctioneer and specialist valuer John Morgan commented: “Although not unique, the fact we have all 99 original figures together and being sold as a single lot is very rare in the current market and we expect significant interest from around the world as the Star Wars brand is truly international."

For further information contact the saleroom office on 0114 281 6161 or email jmorgan@sheffieldauctiongallery.com