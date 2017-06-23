Rail strike set to affect South Yorkshire commuters

A fresh rail strike as part of a long-running dispute is set to affect passengers in South Yorkshire.

Workers on Arriva Rail North who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will walk out on July 8 in a dispute about driver-only trains.

The union accused the company of "digging their heels" in over the guarantee of a second safety critical member of staff on trains.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "We are angry and frustrated that Arriva continue to ignore facing up to the facts and also continue to ignore a perfectly reasonable union proposal to invite the Department for Transport to join us in three-way talks aimed at finding a solution."

The union claims driver-only trains on a new fleet due in 2020 will give opportunity for more anti-social behaviour incidents as no train guards would be in the carriage to respond.

The company claims the plans will "see staff more visible and available than ever before on trains and on stations."