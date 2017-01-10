QUIZ: As Ronaldo again named world's best player, how well do you know multi-millionaire star striker?

Cristiano Ronaldo, who last month crowned a memorable year by being acknowledged globe's greatest footballer for record fourth time, has scored further success by winning another world's best player plaudit.

As he last night (Monday) topped inaugural Best Fifa Football Awards in Zurich, beating likes of Lionel Messi, we test your knowledge of the 31-year-old Portugal and Real Madrid forward who has enjoyed "best year ever" after netting 42 times in 44 club games and topping Champions League strike rate with 16 goals, whose tax transparency revealed "golden ball" £191 million empire.

OWLS SUPER FAN: http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/owls-fan-cristiano-ronaldo-plans-hillsborough-visit-to-see-sheffield-wednesday-win-promotion-1-8323858