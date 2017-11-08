Quarter of Sheffield people eat their tea in front of TV every night

One in four people in Sheffield eat their tea in front of the TV every night, a new survey has revealed.

Nearly a quarter of the city's adults have ditched eating the evening meal at the table to eat in front of the box every single night according to new research from furniture fittings specialist Häfele.

The research found that 24% of the city’s adults eat in front of the TV every evening.

Sheffield was, however, the least likely out of the cities surveyed to follow the TV dinner pattern and significantly lower than the UK average (30%).

In contrast, residents in Nottingham and Newcastle were the most likely to watch and chomp with 39% of respondents saying they eat in front of the TV every night.

Chloë Thacker, marketing director for Häfele, commented: “There are all sorts of contributory factors for this trend. One is that homes are getting smaller - so a dedicated dining area may be regarded as unworkable for some. But there are all sorts of clever design innovations such as pull-out tables or sliding worktops that can help to create dining areas in the tightest spaces.

“Also, busy lifestyles mean that meal-times represent one of the few chances to catch-up on favourite TV shows. But catching up needn’t mean balancing a plate on your knees. TVs are sleeker and flatter, and many people are finding room for a screen in the kitchen so that they can watch while they cook and eat.

“Certainly, the way space is used within the home is evolving all the time and norms from yesteryear are no longer relevant to modern living. Watching while you eat may not meet the etiquette standards of days gone by but individuals and families are adapting routines to better suit today’s lifestyles.”